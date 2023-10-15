Should you wager on Tutu Atwell hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Atwell has 24 catches (on 40 targets) for 279 yards and two scores, averaging 55.8 yards per game.

In two of five games this year, Atwell has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1

