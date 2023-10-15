Tutu Atwell will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Rams play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Atwell has caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 279 yards and two scores. He averages 55.8 yards per game.

Atwell vs. the Cardinals

Atwell vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 251.4 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL by giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell, in two of four games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Atwell has been targeted on 40 of his team's 203 passing attempts this season (19.7% target share).

He has 279 receiving yards on 40 targets to rank 77th in NFL play with seven yards per target.

In two of five games this season, Atwell has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 18.2% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With three red zone targets, Atwell has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

