Tre Tucker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up with the New England Patriots at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Tucker's stats on this page.

Tre Tucker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Raiders have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jakobi Meyers (LP/wrist): 25 Rec; 274 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Davante Adams (DNP/shoulder): 37 Rec; 442 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Tucker 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 0 0 0 0

Tucker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 1 0 0 0

