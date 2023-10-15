The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) head into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

Before the Bengals square off against the Seahawks, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 3 45 -155 +130

Seahawks vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 45 points just twice this season.

Seattle's outings this season have a 45-point average over/under, the same as this game's total.

The Seahawks have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-1-0).

The Seahawks won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and won that game.

Cincinnati Bengals

The average total in Cincinnati's contests this year is 44.8, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.

The Bengals have gone 2-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 16.6 26 22.8 21 44.8 2 5 Seahawks 27.8 14 22.8 9 45 2 4

Seahawks

Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In its past three contests, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.

The Bengals have a -31-point scoring differential on the season (-6.2 per game). The Seahawks have outscored opponents by 20 points (five per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45 43.8 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 24.5 25 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 24 23.3 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-1-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

