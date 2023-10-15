Our computer model projects a victory for the Seattle Seahawks when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Bengals rank second-worst in total offense (264.8 yards per game), but they've been a little better on defense, ranking 21st with 350.2 yards allowed per contest. With 319.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 24th, surrendering 367.5 total yards per contest.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (+3) Toss Up (45) Seahawks 24, Bengals 21

Seahawks Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Seahawks have a 43.5% chance to win.

Seattle has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Seahawks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

So far this year, two Seattle games have gone over the point total.

This game's over/under is the same as the Seahawks average total of 45 points.

Bengals Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Cincinnati has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Cincinnati games have gone over the point total twice this season.

The over/under in this game is 45 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Bengals games this season.

Seahawks vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 16.6 22.8 21.5 21.5 13.3 23.7 Seattle 27.8 22.8 25 28.5 30.5 17

