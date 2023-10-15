Seattle (3-1) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Cincinnati (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45 points.

Interested in live betting the Bengals/Seahawks matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Seahawks vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have led one time, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Bengals have had the lead one time, have been losing two times, and have been tied two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

The Bengals have won the second quarter in one game this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 13.6 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have lost the third quarter two times and won two times in four games this season.

In five games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored one time, and tied two times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of four games this year, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent two times.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging four points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Seahawks vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have been winning two times (1-1 in those games) and have been losing two times (2-0) at the conclusion of the first half.

In five games this year, the Bengals have been behind after the first half four times (1-3 in those games) and been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Regarding scoring in the second half this season, the Seahawks have won the second half in one game and have lost the second half in three games.

In five games this season, the Bengals have won the second half two times (2-0 record in those games), lost two times (0-2), and tied one time (0-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bengals or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.