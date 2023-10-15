The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) meet a fellow NFC West opponent when they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Before the Rams play the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 7 48.5 -350 +260

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has an average point total of 46.2 in their matchups this year, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-1-2).

The Rams have been moneyline favorites only once before this year and they won.

Los Angeles has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played three games this season that ended with a point total above 48.5 points.

Arizona's games this season have had an average of 41.9 points, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times this year (3-2-0).

This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Arizona has a record of 1-2 when it is set as an underdog of +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Rams vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 22.4 13 21.6 18 46.2 2 5 Cardinals 21.6 19 27.2 27 41.9 3 5

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

Over its past three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

The Rams have played better in divisional contests, as they've put up 4.1 more points against teams in their division (26.5 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.4 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've allowed 21.5 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 21.6 points per game in all games.

The Rams have totaled only four more points than their opponents this season (0.8 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 28 total points (5.6 per game).

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

The Cardinals have hit the over in each of their past three contests.

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 48 45 Implied Team Total AVG 25 26.5 24 ATS Record 2-1-2 0-1-1 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 42.7 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25 24.7 25.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-2 0-2

