Rams vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
According to sportsbooks, the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) are touchdown underdogs in a road NFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 48.5 has been set.
Before the Rams meet the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Cardinals can be found below before they meet the Rams.
Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-7)
|48.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rams (-7)
|48.5
|-330
|+265
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Los Angeles vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Los Angeles is 2-1-2 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- Against the spread, Arizona is 3-2-0 this year.
- As a 7-point underdog or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1).
- Of five Arizona games so far this season, four have hit the over.
