According to sportsbooks, the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) are touchdown underdogs in a road NFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 48.5 has been set.

Before the Rams meet the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Cardinals can be found below before they meet the Rams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-7) 48.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-7) 48.5 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

Los Angeles is 2-1-2 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-2-0 this year.

As a 7-point underdog or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1).

Of five Arizona games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.