The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) meet a fellow NFC West foe when they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Rams Insights

The Rams put up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Cardinals surrender (27.2).

The Rams collect just 11.6 fewer yards per game (364) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (375.6).

Los Angeles rushes for 94 yards per game, 30.2 fewer than the 124.2 Arizona allows per outing.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (6).

Rams Home Performance

The Rams' average points scored in home games (18.5) is lower than their overall average (22.4). But their average points conceded at home (26.5) is higher than overall (21.6).

The Rams accumulate 317.5 yards per game at home (46.5 less than their overall average), and concede 409.5 at home (82.1 more than overall).

In home games, Los Angeles racks up 246 passing yards per game and gives up 250.5. That's less than it gains overall (270), and more than it allows (206.8).

The Rams rack up 71.5 rushing yards per game at home (22.5 less than their overall average), and concede 159 at home (38.4 more than overall).

The Rams convert 46.4% of third downs in home games (2.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 55.6% at home (15.9% higher than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/25/2023 at Cincinnati L 19-16 ESPN 10/1/2023 at Indianapolis W 29-23 FOX 10/8/2023 Philadelphia L 23-14 FOX 10/15/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/22/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 10/29/2023 at Dallas - FOX 11/5/2023 at Green Bay - FOX

