How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) meet a fellow NFC West foe when they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
We have more details below
How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
Rams Insights
- The Rams put up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Cardinals surrender (27.2).
- The Rams collect just 11.6 fewer yards per game (364) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (375.6).
- Los Angeles rushes for 94 yards per game, 30.2 fewer than the 124.2 Arizona allows per outing.
- The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (6).
Rams Home Performance
- The Rams' average points scored in home games (18.5) is lower than their overall average (22.4). But their average points conceded at home (26.5) is higher than overall (21.6).
- The Rams accumulate 317.5 yards per game at home (46.5 less than their overall average), and concede 409.5 at home (82.1 more than overall).
- In home games, Los Angeles racks up 246 passing yards per game and gives up 250.5. That's less than it gains overall (270), and more than it allows (206.8).
- The Rams rack up 71.5 rushing yards per game at home (22.5 less than their overall average), and concede 159 at home (38.4 more than overall).
- The Rams convert 46.4% of third downs in home games (2.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 55.6% at home (15.9% higher than overall).
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/25/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 19-16
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 29-23
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 23-14
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply
