The Los Angeles Rams' (2-3) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) currently features five players. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 15 from SoFi Stadium.

The Rams enter the matchup after losing 23-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game on October 8.

The Cardinals' last game was a 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joseph Noteboom OT Groin Questionable Kevin Dotson OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Ernest Jones LB Knee Questionable Larrell Murchison DT Knee Questionable Christian Rozeboom LB Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Marquise Brown WR Illness Questionable Josh Woods LB Ankle Questionable Dennis Daley OL Ankle Questionable Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Out Myjai Sanders OLB Thumb Questionable Cameron Thomas OLB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Questionable Jesse Luketa OLB Shoulder Questionable Elijah Higgins TE Illness Questionable Garrett Williams CB Knee Questionable

Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX

Rams Season Insights

On offense, the Rams rank eighth in the NFL with 364 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in total defense (327.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Rams rank 14th in scoring offense (22.4 points per game) and 16th in scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game) this year.

The Rams own the 15th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (206.8 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 270 passing yards per game.

Los Angeles is compiling 94 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 20th, allowing 120.6 rushing yards per contest.

The Rams have forced three total turnovers (28th in NFL) this season and have turned it over five times (eighth in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the NFL.

Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-7)

Rams (-7) Moneyline: Rams (-300), Cardinals (+240)

Rams (-300), Cardinals (+240) Total: 47.5 points

