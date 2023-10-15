Rams vs. Cardinals Injury Report — Week 6
The Los Angeles Rams' (2-3) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) currently features five players. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 15 from SoFi Stadium.
The Rams enter the matchup after losing 23-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game on October 8.
The Cardinals' last game was a 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Groin
|Questionable
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|Thigh
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Myjai Sanders
|OLB
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Cameron Thomas
|OLB
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Questionable
|Jesse Luketa
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
Rams Season Insights
- On offense, the Rams rank eighth in the NFL with 364 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in total defense (327.4 yards allowed per contest).
- The Rams rank 14th in scoring offense (22.4 points per game) and 16th in scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game) this year.
- The Rams own the 15th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (206.8 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 270 passing yards per game.
- Los Angeles is compiling 94 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 20th, allowing 120.6 rushing yards per contest.
- The Rams have forced three total turnovers (28th in NFL) this season and have turned it over five times (eighth in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the NFL.
Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-7)
- Moneyline: Rams (-300), Cardinals (+240)
- Total: 47.5 points
