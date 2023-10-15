Based on our computer model, the Los Angeles Rams will beat the Arizona Cardinals when they play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 15 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Rams are totaling 22.4 points per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank 16th defensively with 21.6 points allowed per game. With 329 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals rank 15th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 26th, giving up 375.6 total yards per game.

Rams vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-7) Under (47.5) Rams 32, Cardinals 14

Rams Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rams have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-1-2 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles games have hit the over twice this season.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Rams games this season.

Cardinals Betting Info

The Cardinals have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

So far this year, four of Arizona's five games with a set number have hit the over.

Cardinals games average 41.9 total points, 5.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 22.4 21.6 18.5 26.5 25 18.3 Arizona 21.6 27.2 25.3 27 16 27.5

