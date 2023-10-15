The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) will face off against NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals (1-4), on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Rams and the Cardinals and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the article below.

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cardinals vs Rams on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Rams have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals have suited up for five games this season, and they have been winning after the first quarter two times and have been behind three times.

2nd Quarter

In five games this season, the Rams have lost the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Cardinals have won the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In five games this season, the Rams have won the third quarter one time, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

So far this season, the Cardinals have won the third quarter in two games, and they've lost the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Rams have won that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in three games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have won that quarter in one game and have been outscored in that quarter in four games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Rams vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Rams have led one time (1-0 in those games), have trailed two times (1-1), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

Out of five games this year, the Cardinals have been winning after the first half three times and have been behind after the first half two times.

2nd Half

In five games this season, the Rams have been outscored in the second half four times (1-3 in those games) and have won the second half one time (1-0).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second half.

The Cardinals have won the second half in one game this season (1-0 record in those games). They've lost the second half in four games (0-4).

Rep the Rams or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.