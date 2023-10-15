The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) host an NFC West showdown against the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Rams vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Rams winning by a considerably more robust margin (17.4 points). Take the Rams.

The Rams have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 76.5%.

The Rams have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Los Angeles has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -325 or shorter.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Arizona has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-7)



Los Angeles (-7) The Rams have covered the spread three times this season (3-1-1).

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.

Arizona has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48)



Under (48) These teams average a combined 44 points per game, four fewer points than the total of 48 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 48.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this matchup.

In the Rams' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their five games with a set total (80%).

Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 1 118 0

Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 196 6 28.4 1

