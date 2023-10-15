Raiders vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) host the New England Patriots (1-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Patriots, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Raiders vs. Patriots Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Raiders vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- The average total in Las Vegas' outings this year is 45.4, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raiders have gone 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
New England Patriots
- The Patriots have combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points only once this season.
- New England's contests this season have a 41.5-point average over/under, which equals this game's total.
- The Patriots have covered the spread one time this season (1-4-0).
- The Patriots have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- New England has not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Raiders vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Raiders
|15.8
|28
|22.8
|21
|45.4
|1
|5
|Patriots
|11
|32
|26.2
|25
|41.5
|1
|5
Raiders vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends
Raiders
- Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.
- Las Vegas' past three contests have not hit the over.
- The Raiders have a negative point differential on the season (-35 total points, -7 per game), as do the Patriots (-76 total points, -15.2 per game).
Patriots
- New England has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.
- In their past three games, the Patriots have not gone over the total once.
- The Raiders have a -35-point negative scoring differential this season (-7 per game). The Patriots also have been outscored, by 76 points (15.2 per game).
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|44.5
|46
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|23.5
|26
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.5
|43
|39.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.4
|22.7
|22
|ATS Record
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
