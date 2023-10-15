The New England Patriots (1-4) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 41.5.

Before the Raiders meet the Patriots, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Patriots as they prepare for this matchup against the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-3) 41.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-3) 41.5 -164 +138 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: CBS

Raiders vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Las Vegas is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

New England has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Patriots are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.

One New England game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

