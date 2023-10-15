Raiders vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders' (2-3) injury report has nine players listed heading into their Sunday, October 15 game against the New England Patriots (1-4). It starts at 4:05 PM at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders faced the Green Bay Packers in their last outing, winning 17-13.
The Patriots are coming off of a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Herron
|OT
|Concussion
|Out
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Cody Davis
|DB
|Knee
|Out
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Chest
|Questionable
|Michael Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trey Flowers
|LB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Matthew Judon
|LB
|Elbow
|Out
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Foot
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
|OT
|Knee
|Out
Other Week 6 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: CBS
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (281.2 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 14th with 326.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (15.8 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 22.8 points allowed per contest.
- The Raiders are totaling 209.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 197.2 passing yards per contest.
- Las Vegas has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking worst with 71.4 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL (129.4 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With four forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 11 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Raiders' -7 turnover margin is the fourth-worst in the league.
Raiders vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Patriots (+125)
- Total: 41.5 points
