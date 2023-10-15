The Las Vegas Raiders' (2-3) injury report has nine players listed heading into their Sunday, October 15 game against the New England Patriots (1-4). It starts at 4:05 PM at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders faced the Green Bay Packers in their last outing, winning 17-13.

The Patriots are coming off of a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Long Jr. CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Malcolm Koonce DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Amik Robertson CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Davante Adams WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jakobi Meyers WR Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Justin Herron OT Concussion Out Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Questionable Tre Tucker WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyquan Thornton WR Shoulder Questionable Cole Strange OL Knee Out Riley Reiff OL Knee Out Cody Davis DB Knee Out Trent Brown OL Chest Questionable Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable Trey Flowers LB Foot Questionable Matthew Judon LB Elbow Out Josh Uche LB Knee Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Foot Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion Out Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT Knee Out

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (281.2 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 14th with 326.6 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (15.8 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 22.8 points allowed per contest.

The Raiders are totaling 209.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 197.2 passing yards per contest.

Las Vegas has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking worst with 71.4 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL (129.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

With four forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 11 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Raiders' -7 turnover margin is the fourth-worst in the league.

Raiders vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Patriots (+125)

Raiders (-150), Patriots (+125) Total: 41.5 points

