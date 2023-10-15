The Las Vegas Raiders' (2-3) injury report has nine players listed heading into their Sunday, October 15 game against the New England Patriots (1-4). It starts at 4:05 PM at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders faced the Green Bay Packers in their last outing, winning 17-13.

The Patriots are coming off of a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
David Long Jr. CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Malcolm Koonce DE Knee Full Participation In Practice
Amik Robertson CB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out
Davante Adams WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice
Jakobi Meyers WR Wrist Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Herron OT Concussion Out
Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Questionable
Tre Tucker WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Tyquan Thornton WR Shoulder Questionable
Cole Strange OL Knee Out
Riley Reiff OL Knee Out
Cody Davis DB Knee Out
Trent Brown OL Chest Questionable
Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable
Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable
Trey Flowers LB Foot Questionable
Matthew Judon LB Elbow Out
Josh Uche LB Knee Questionable
Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable
Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable
Kyle Dugger DB Foot Questionable
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion Out
Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable
Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT Knee Out

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Raiders or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders Season Insights

  • The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (281.2 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 14th with 326.6 yards allowed per game.
  • The Raiders rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (15.8 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 22.8 points allowed per contest.
  • The Raiders are totaling 209.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 197.2 passing yards per contest.
  • Las Vegas has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking worst with 71.4 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL (129.4 rushing yards allowed per game).
  • With four forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 11 turnovers committed (30th in NFL), the Raiders' -7 turnover margin is the fourth-worst in the league.

Raiders vs. Patriots Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
  • Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Patriots (+125)
  • Total: 41.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.