On Sunday, October 15 at 4:05 PM ET, the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Raiders will claim a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 15.8 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (22.8 points allowed per game). In terms of total offense, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL (287.4 total yards per game) and ninth on the other side of the ball (298.4 total yards allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Patriots vs Raiders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (-3) Under (41.5) Raiders 25, Patriots 13

Place your bets on the Raiders-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Las Vegas has won two games against the spread this season.

The Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Games featuring Las Vegas have gone over the point total just once this season.

The point total average for Raiders games this season is 45.4, 3.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Patriots based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

New England has covered just once in five chances against the spread this year.

The Patriots have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Games featuring New England have gone over the point total just once this season.

The Patriots average over/under is 41.5, which equals the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.8 22.8 17.5 18 14.7 26 New England 11 26.2 12.3 27.7 9 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.