Noah Fant Week 6 Preview vs. the Bengals
Noah Fant will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Fant has posted 160 yards (on 10 catches) so far this season. He's been targeted 11 times, and is averaging 53.3 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Fant and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Fant vs. the Bengals
- Fant vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD
- No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.
- The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.
- No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.
- The 196.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).
Watch Seahawks vs Bengals on Fubo!
Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Bengals
- Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Fant with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Fant Receiving Insights
- Fant has received 8.5% of his team's 129 passing attempts this season (11 targets).
- He has 160 receiving yards on 11 targets to rank second in NFL play with 14.5 yards per target.
- Fant, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Fant's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Giants
|10/2/2023
|Week 4
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.