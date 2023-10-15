With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Michael Mayer a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Mayer has racked up 41 yards on three receptions, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Mayer, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0

