The October 15 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) and Arizona Cardinals (1-4) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Matthew Stafford and Joshua Dobbs leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the relevant details below.

Rams vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Matthew Stafford vs. Joshua Dobbs Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Joshua Dobbs 5 Games Played 5 61.1% Completion % 65.8% 1,451 (290.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 980 (196) 5 Touchdowns 6 5 Interceptions 2 49 (9.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 142 (28.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Cardinals Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Cardinals are having trouble on defense, giving up 27.2 points per game (27th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks fifth-to-last in the league with 1,257 passing yards allowed (251.4 per game).

Against the run, the Cardinals have given up 621 total rushing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

Defensively, Arizona ranks 15th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 56%. It is 15th in third-down efficiency allowed at 47.5%.

Rams Defensive Stats

