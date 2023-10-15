Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a good matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 251.4 per game.

Stafford has racked up 1,451 passing yards this season (290.2 per game), including five passing TDs and five picks. With his legs, Stafford has 49 rushing yards on 10 totes, producing 9.8 rushing yards per game.

Stafford vs. the Cardinals

Stafford vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 4 GP / 254.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 254.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Arizona in 2023.

The Cardinals have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The Cardinals allow 251.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals' defense is 22nd in the NFL by giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 278.5 (-115)

278.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-161)

Stafford Passing Insights

Stafford has bettered his passing yards prop total in four games this year, or 80.0%.

The Rams, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.9% of the time while running 38.1%.

Stafford is No. 13 in the league averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (1,451 total yards passing).

In four of five games this year, Stafford completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has scored five of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (45.5%).

Stafford has attempted 18 passes in the red zone (46.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Matthew Stafford Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-110)

Stafford Rushing Insights

Stafford hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his five opportunities this season (80.0%).

Stafford has no rushing touchdowns in five games this season.

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 21-for-37 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 27-for-40 / 319 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 18-for-33 / 269 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 34-for-55 / 307 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-38 / 334 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

