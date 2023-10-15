Should you bet on Kyren Williams getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -400 (Bet $40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Williams' team-high 298 rushing yards (59.6 per game) have come on 77 carries, with five touchdowns.

Williams also makes an impact in the passing game, with 105 receiving yards on 13 catches (21 yards per game) plus one TD.

Williams has scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice this season. He has found the end zone on the ground in three games in all.

He, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kyren Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0

