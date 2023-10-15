Will Kyren Williams Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 6?
Should you bet on Kyren Williams getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: -400 (Bet $40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Williams' team-high 298 rushing yards (59.6 per game) have come on 77 carries, with five touchdowns.
- Williams also makes an impact in the passing game, with 105 receiving yards on 13 catches (21 yards per game) plus one TD.
- Williams has scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice this season. He has found the end zone on the ground in three games in all.
- He, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Kyren Williams Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|52
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|14
|52
|1
|6
|48
|1
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|10
|38
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|25
|103
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|13
|53
|0
|2
|4
|0
