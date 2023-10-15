Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams will be up against the Arizona Cardinals and their 22nd-ranked rushing defense in Week 6, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 298 rushing yards (59.6 ypg) on 77 attempts while scoring five rushing TDs. Also, Williams has pulled down 13 receptions for 105 yards (21 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Williams vs. the Cardinals

Williams vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 9 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 9 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cardinals have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Arizona has given up one or more rushing TDs to five opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Cardinals is giving up 124.2 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 27th in the league with seven rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Kyren Williams Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-118)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams hit his rushing yards over twice in four games played this season.

The Rams have passed 61.9% of the time and run 38.1% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 61.6% of his team's 125 rushing attempts this season (77).

Williams has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has scored six of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (54.5%).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (81.0% of his team's 21 red zone rushes).

Kyren Williams Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

In three of four games this year, Williams has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has 11.8% of his team's target share (24 targets on 203 passing attempts).

He has 105 receiving yards on 24 targets to rank 124th in NFL play with 4.4 yards per target.

In one of five games this year, Williams has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Williams (six red zone targets) has been targeted 33.3% of the time in the red zone (18 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 25 ATT / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 14 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD 10 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 52 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

