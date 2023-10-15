With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Josh Jacobs a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has had 82 attempts for a team-leading 235 rushing yards (47 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Jacobs has also caught 23 passes for 193 yards (38.6 per game) .

Jacobs has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Josh Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0

