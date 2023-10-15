Josh Jacobs has a decent matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders play the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Patriots have given up 108 rushing yards per game, 16th in the league.

Jacobs, on 82 carries, has a team-leading 235 rushing yards (47 ypg). He's scored two rushing TDs. Jacobs also makes an impact as a receiver, catching 23 balls for 193 yards (38.6 ypg).

Jacobs vs. the Patriots

Jacobs vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 93 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 93 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Patriots have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New England this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The Patriots surrender 108 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked run defense this season.

The Patriots' defense ranks 20th in the NFL with five rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Josh Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs has yet to hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his five opportunities this season.

The Raiders, who are 28th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.8% of the time while running 41.2%.

He has carried the ball in 82 of his team's 115 total rushing attempts this season (71.3%).

Jacobs has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (22.2% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

He has 16 red zone carries for 66.7% of the team share (his team runs on 48% of its plays in the red zone).

Josh Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-120)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Jacobs has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jacobs has been targeted on 30 of his team's 164 passing attempts this season (18.3% target share).

He has been targeted 30 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (96th in NFL).

Jacobs, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With four red zone targets, Jacobs has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 11 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 19 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

