The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) and New England Patriots (1-4) are slated to meet at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, which means that Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones will be under center for the respective sides. Below, we break down both signal callers, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Garoppolo this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Mac Jones Matchup

Jimmy Garoppolo 2023 Stats Mac Jones 4 Games Played 5 68.8% Completion % 62.5% 917 (229.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,008 (201.6) 6 Touchdowns 5 7 Interceptions 6 23 (5.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 60 (12) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Patriots are having trouble on defense, giving up 26.2 points per game (10th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England's defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 952 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks seventh with five passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Patriots are midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 540 (108 per game).

Defensively, New England is 18th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (57.1%) and sixth in third-down percentage allowed (34.3%).

Who comes out on top when the Raiders and the Patriots square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Raiders Defensive Stats

This year, the Patriots rank 25th in the league with 26.2 points allowed per game, and they rank 10th in total yards allowed with 298.4 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England ranks seventh in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 952 (190.4 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.9).

Against the run, the Patriots have given up 540 rushing yards this season, ranking 16th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they are 20th in the NFL with five.

On defense, New England is sixth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 18th at 57.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.