The Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots are slated to play in a Week 6 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jimmy Garoppolo hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Garoppolo has 23 rushing yards (5.8 ypg) on 16 carries.

In four games, Garoppolo has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Broncos 20 26 200 2 1 9 11 0 Week 2 @Bills 16 24 185 1 2 1 1 0 Week 3 Steelers 28 44 324 2 3 2 7 0 Week 5 Packers 22 31 208 1 1 4 4 0

