Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals in Week 6?
In the Week 6 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)
- Smith-Njigba's stat line this season reveals 12 catches for 62 yards. He averages 15.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 20 times.
- Smith-Njigba, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|3
|5
|0
