Will Jakobi Meyers Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jakobi Meyers was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 game against the New England Patriots starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Meyers' stats can be found on this page.
Meyers' season stats include 274 yards on 25 receptions (11.0 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus one carry for zero yards. He has been targeted 36 times.
Jakobi Meyers Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Raiders this week:
- Tre Tucker (LP/knee): 0 Rec
- Davante Adams (DNP/shoulder): 37 Rec; 442 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Meyers 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|36
|25
|274
|56
|3
|11.0
Meyers Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|10
|9
|81
|2
|Week 3
|Steelers
|12
|7
|85
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|10
|7
|75
|1
