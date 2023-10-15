The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) host the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO. The Hurricanes took down the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we predict will come out on top in Sunday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)

Hurricanes (-275) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (23-47-12 overall) posted a record of 10-12-22 in contests that needed OT last season.

Anaheim picked up 31 points (11-7-9) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Ducks scored just one goal in 19 games, and they picked up two points (0-17-2).

When Anaheim scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed 10 points (3-13-4 record).

The Ducks scored more than two goals 38 times, accumulating 46 points (20-12-6).

Anaheim scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games last season and picked up 15 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Anaheim was 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks were outshot by their opponents 69 times last season, and took 41 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 3rd 34.8 Shots 28.4 28th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 20th 19.76% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

