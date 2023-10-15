Will Hunter Renfrow get into the end zone when the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots come together in Week 6 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Renfrow will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow has 59 yards on six catches. He has been targeted nine times, and posts 14.8 yards receiving per game.

Having played four games this season, Renfrow has not tallied a TD reception.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0

Rep Hunter Renfrow with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.