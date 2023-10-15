Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Hawaii
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Fans watching from Hawaii will have their eyes on the San Diego State Aztecs versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, which is one of many strong options on the Week 7 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week
San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Diego State (-6)
