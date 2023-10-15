Fans watching from Hawaii will have their eyes on the San Diego State Aztecs versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, which is one of many strong options on the Week 7 college football schedule.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week

San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: San Diego State (-6)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!