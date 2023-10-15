The October 15 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) and Seattle Seahawks (3-1) features a standoff at the QB position, with Joe Burrow and Geno Smith leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the relevant details below.

Seahawks vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Geno Smith vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Joe Burrow 4 Games Played 5 68.3% Completion % 62.4% 846 (211.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,045 (209.0) 5 Touchdowns 5 1 Interceptions 3 22 (5.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 10 (2.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 237.5 yards

: Over/Under 237.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bengals Defensive Stats

This season, the Bengals have been midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.8 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cincinnati has allowed 981 passing yards this season, ranking 11th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is 22nd in the NFL with eight.

Against the run, the Bengals have been one of the least effective defenses in the league, giving up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL (154.0 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 14th with four rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Cincinnati is 21st in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (41.3%) and 14th in red-zone efficiency allowed (55.6%).

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 271.5 yards

: Over/Under 271.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

