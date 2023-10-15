Will Geno Smith Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Geno Smith was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Smith's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 6, Smith is averaging 211.5 passing yards per game (846 total). Other season stats include five TD passes, one interception and a 68.3% completion percentage (84-for-123), plus eight carries for 22 yards.
Geno Smith Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Seahawks vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|84
|123
|68.3%
|846
|5
|1
|6.9
|8
|22
|0
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
