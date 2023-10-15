The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) host the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO. The Hurricanes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in a shootout in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-300) Ducks (+230) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

Last season the Ducks had one wins in the 21 games in which they were an underdog.

Anaheim had seven games last season as an underdog by +230 or longer, and went 1-6.

Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 30.3% chance to win.

For Anaheim last season, 52 games finished with more goals than Sunday's total of 6.

Ducks vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 206 (31st) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.

Anaheim allowed 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.

Anaheim had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.

The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the NHL.

Anaheim had one shorthanded goal (32nd in NHL).

At 72.14%, the Ducks had the 31st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Ducks won 46.7% of faceoffs, 27th in the NHL.

With a shooting percentage of 8.9%, Anaheim was 30th in the league.

The Ducks shut out their opponents once.

