Ducks vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) host the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO. The Hurricanes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in a shootout in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ducks vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-300)
|Ducks (+230)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- Last season the Ducks had one wins in the 21 games in which they were an underdog.
- Anaheim had seven games last season as an underdog by +230 or longer, and went 1-6.
- Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 30.3% chance to win.
- For Anaheim last season, 52 games finished with more goals than Sunday's total of 6.
Ducks vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Ducks vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|206 (31st)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|335 (32nd)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (30th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|78 (31st)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.
- Anaheim allowed 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.
- Anaheim had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.
- The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the NHL.
- Anaheim had one shorthanded goal (32nd in NHL).
- At 72.14%, the Ducks had the 31st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Ducks won 46.7% of faceoffs, 27th in the NHL.
- With a shooting percentage of 8.9%, Anaheim was 30th in the league.
- The Ducks shut out their opponents once.
