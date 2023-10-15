The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) on Sunday, with the Hurricanes coming off a victory and the Ducks off a loss.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Ducks gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
  • The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.
  • Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.
  • The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.
  • The Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 81 23 42 65 75 31 41.4%
Alex Killorn 82 27 37 64 54 40 50%
Troy Terry 70 23 38 61 27 43 100%
Cam Fowler 82 10 38 48 48 34 -
Mason McTavish 80 17 26 43 32 29 42.3%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
  • Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
  • The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes recorded last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

