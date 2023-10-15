The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) on Sunday, with the Hurricanes coming off a victory and the Ducks off a loss.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO to watch as the Hurricanes and the Ducks meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.

Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.

The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.

The Ducks had the NHL's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 81 23 42 65 75 31 41.4% Alex Killorn 82 27 37 64 54 40 50% Troy Terry 70 23 38 61 27 43 100% Cam Fowler 82 10 38 48 48 34 - Mason McTavish 80 17 26 43 32 29 42.3%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes recorded last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

Hurricanes Key Players