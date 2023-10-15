The Anaheim Ducks' (0-1) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, October 15 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) at Honda Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)

With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Anaheim conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.

Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the league.

Carolina conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-275) Ducks (+220) 6

