Ducks vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - October 15
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:07 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks' (0-1) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, October 15 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) at Honda Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Ducks vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- Anaheim conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.
Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the league.
- Carolina conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
Ducks vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-275)
|Ducks (+220)
|6
