Davante Adams Week 6 Preview vs. the Patriots
Davante Adams has a difficult matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Patriots concede 190.4 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.
Adams has a team-leading 442 yards receiving on 37 grabs (on 54 targets) with three TDs this year, averaging 88.4 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Adams and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Adams vs. the Patriots
- Adams vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD
- No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.
- Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.
- New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.
- The 190.4 passing yards per game given up by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with five passing TDs allowed so far this season.
Watch Raiders vs Patriots on Fubo!
Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Patriots
- Receiving Yards: 72.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Adams with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Adams Receiving Insights
- In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Adams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Adams has 32.9% of his team's target share (54 targets on 164 passing attempts).
- He has 442 receiving yards on 54 targets to rank 46th in league play with 8.2 yards per target.
- Adams has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.
- He has three total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's nine offensive TDs).
- Adams (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 46.2% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Adams' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Packers
|10/9/2023
|Week 5
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|13 TAR / 8 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|20 TAR / 13 REC / 172 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.