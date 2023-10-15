Will Davante Adams Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Davante Adams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up against the New England Patriots at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Looking for Adams' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 6, Adams has 37 receptions for 442 yards -- 11.9 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 54 occasions.
Davante Adams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Raiders have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Tre Tucker (LP/knee): 0 Rec
- Jakobi Meyers (LP/wrist): 25 Rec; 274 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Adams 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|54
|37
|442
|106
|3
|11.9
Adams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8
|6
|84
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|20
|13
|172
|2
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13
|8
|75
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|4
|4
|45
|0
