In the Week 6 contest between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Cooper Kupp find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -278 (Bet $27.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kupp posted 90.2 receiving yards per game last year and scored six TDs.

Kupp had a touchdown catch in five games last year out of nine games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

He scored one rushing touchdown last year in nine games.

Cooper Kupp Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 15 13 128 1 Week 2 Falcons 14 11 108 2 Week 3 @Cardinals 6 4 44 0 Week 4 @49ers 19 14 122 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10 7 125 1 Week 6 Panthers 8 7 80 0 Week 8 49ers 12 8 79 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 9 8 127 1 Week 10 Cardinals 5 3 -1 0

