Cooper Kupp will be running routes against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Kupp was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Rams last season, as the seventh-year man was targeted 98 times and collected 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 ypg) with six TDs.

Kupp vs. the Cardinals

Kupp vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 5 GP / 58.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 58.2 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Arizona allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players last season.

Against the Cardinals last season, 24 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Arizona allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 230.3 yards per game conceded by the Cardinals through the air last season were the 24th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Cardinals allowed 29 TDs in the passing game last year (1.7 per game) to rank 28th among NFL defenses.

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 85.5 (-118)

Kupp Receiving Insights

Kupp went over on receiving yards prop bets in five of his nine games (55.6%) a season ago.

With 812 receiving yards on 98 targets last season, he was 41st in the NFL (8.3 yards per target).

Kupp had a receiving touchdown in five of nine games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.

Kupp's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 9/8/2022 Week 1 15 TAR / 13 REC / 128 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/18/2022 Week 2 14 TAR / 11 REC / 108 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 10/3/2022 Week 4 19 TAR / 14 REC / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/9/2022 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 125 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/16/2022 Week 6 8 TAR / 7 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/30/2022 Week 8 12 TAR / 8 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/13/2022 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

