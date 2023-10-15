Best Bets, Odds for the Bengals vs. Seahawks Game – Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
When is Bengals vs. Seahawks?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Seahawks compared to the BetMGM line, a 6.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Seahawks.
- The Bengals have a 58.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bengals have been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 2-3 in those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (50%).
- The Seahawks won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Seattle has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Seattle (+2.5)
- The Bengals have gone 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-2-1.
- The Seahawks have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Seattle is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Cincinnati and Seattle combine to average 0.1 fewer points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- Cincinnati has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- The Seahawks have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|95.2
|3
Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|70.8
|5
|18.3
|0
