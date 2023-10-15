The Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals are slated to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Ben Skowronek hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek's five targets have led to two receptions for 13 yards (3.3 per game).

Skowronek does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0

