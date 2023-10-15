Austin Hooper has a difficult matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Patriots concede 190.4 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Hooper has hauled in six passes on seven targets for 62 yards, averaging 15.5 yards per game so far this season.

Hooper vs. the Patriots

Hooper vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

Five players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is conceding 190.4 yards per outing this year, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

The Patriots have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding five this season (one per game).

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Hooper Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Hooper has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Hooper has 4.3% of his team's target share (seven targets on 164 passing attempts).

He averages 8.9 yards per target this season (62 yards on seven targets).

Having played four games this year, Hooper has not had a TD reception.

Hooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

