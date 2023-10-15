The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers to begin the ALCS on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET, live on FOX from Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander will take the mound first for the Astros, while the Rangers will counter with Jordan Montgomery.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh-best in MLB play with 222 total home runs.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.281).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .452 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Verlander (13-8) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Verlander enters the outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Verlander will try to prolong a 22-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He will try for his third straight outing without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers - Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away - - 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

