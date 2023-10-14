NEC teams were in action for one game in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

LIU Post vs. Maine

Week 7 NEC Results

Maine 24 LIU Post 13

Maine Leaders

Passing: Derek Robertson (20-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Derek Robertson (20-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Tavion Banks (21 ATT, 73 YDS)

Tavion Banks (21 ATT, 73 YDS) Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS)

LIU Post Leaders

Passing: Ethan Greenwood (13-for-20, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Ethan Greenwood (13-for-20, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Greenwood (21 ATT, 69 YDS)

Greenwood (21 ATT, 69 YDS) Receiving: Michael Love (2 TAR, 2 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Maine LIU Post 339 Total Yards 357 235 Passing Yards 193 104 Rushing Yards 164 0 Turnovers 2

Next Week's NEC Games

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Duquesne Dukes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field

Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

W.B. Mason Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

