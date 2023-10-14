Best Bets & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game – Saturday, October 14
SEC opponents will battle when the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Texas A&M?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27
- Tennessee has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, the Volunteers have a 1-1 record (winning 75% of their games).
- Texas A&M lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Aggies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 60.8%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas A&M (+3)
- Tennessee is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- In Texas A&M's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54.5)
- This season, three of Tennessee's five games have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.
- There have been three Texas A&M games that have ended with a combined score higher than 54.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 71.7 points per game, 17.2 points more than the total of 54.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58
|58.5
|56.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37.8
|40
|31
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.7
|50
|52
|Implied Total AVG
|33.5
|36
|28.5
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
