MWC foes will clash when the San Diego State Aztecs (2-4) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is San Diego State vs. Hawaii?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Diego State 30, Hawaii 23

San Diego State 30, Hawaii 23 San Diego State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Aztecs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

This season, Hawaii has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aztecs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Diego State (-6)



San Diego State (-6) In five San Diego State games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Hawaii has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) San Diego State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points twice this season.

There have been four Hawaii games that have ended with a combined score higher than 52.5 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 52.5 is 11 points more than the combined points per game averages for San Diego State (19.3 points per game) and Hawaii (22.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.1 48.2 45.5 Implied Total AVG 29.6 28 32 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.4 55 60.7 Implied Total AVG 36.6 29 41.7 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-1-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

