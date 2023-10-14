In the semifinals of the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Saturday, Qinwen Zheng (ranked No. 24) meets Jasmine Paolini (No. 31).

Compared to the underdog Paolini (+210), Zheng is the favorite (-275) to get to the final.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 73.3% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Jasmine Paolini -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +140 Odds to Win Tournament +600 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Qinwen Zheng vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Zheng took down Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2.

Paolini was victorious 6-0, 7-5 against Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Zheng has played 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.1 games per match.

Zheng has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

Paolini has played 52 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.

Paolini has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.7% of those games.

On July 23, 2023, Zheng and Paolini played in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open finals. Zheng secured the win 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Zheng and Paolini have squared off in three total sets, with Zheng clinching two of them and Paolini one.

Zheng has defeated Paolini in 13 of 24 total games between them, good for a 54.2% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Zheng and Paolini are averaging 24.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

