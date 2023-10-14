Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pioneer League entering Week 7 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 17-10 vs Butler

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find St. Thomas (MN) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Davidson

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

3-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 55-33 vs San Diego

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Davidson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Butler

@ Butler Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

3. Butler

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

4-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 17-10 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Butler jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Davidson

Davidson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

4. Drake

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 20-14 vs Valparaiso

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Drake jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)

St. Thomas (MN) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morehead State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 31-7 vs Dayton

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Morehead State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Valparaiso

@ Valparaiso Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Stetson

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-3 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 28-24 vs Presbyterian

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stetson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Presbyterian

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 28-24 vs Stetson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Presbyterian jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Dayton

@ Dayton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Valparaiso

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 20-14 vs Drake

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Valparaiso jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Morehead State

Morehead State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. San Diego

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-4 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 55-33 vs Davidson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find San Diego jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Marist

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 16-0 vs Columbia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Marist jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: San Diego

San Diego Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 0-9

2-4 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 31-7 vs Morehead State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dayton jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.